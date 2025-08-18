Monday, August 18, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators added to their net short positions in the Pound futures market to a two and half year low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -39093 contracts in the data reported through August 12, 2025. This was a weekly addition of -5790 net long contracts.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

