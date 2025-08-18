Monday, August 18, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Signpost India rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Signpost India surged 6.49% to Rs 255.90 after the company reported a 36.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.27 crore on 37.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 137.64 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 53.44% YoY to Rs 20.27 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 33.73% to Rs 118.46 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 88.58 crore in Q1 FY25. In Q1 FY26, cost of services stood at Rs 84.95 crore (up 54.4% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 10.21 crore (up 10.5% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 3.36 crore (down 12.95% YoY).

 

Signpost India is a leading provider of Out of Home (OOH) media services, specializing in programmatic digital OOH advertising. Its extensive portfolio of media assets spans multiple categories including billboards, transit media, and innovative solutions such as kiosks. The company caters to a diverse clientele across industries, including consumer goods & services, BFSI, lifestyle, real estate & construction, media & entertainment, education, pharma, telecom, automobiles, hospitality, and government ministries. The companys business is driven by both direct clients and partnerships with leading media agencies.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

