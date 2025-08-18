Monday, August 18, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Revolt Motors has announced the extension of its Azadi From Petrol' offer till 23 August 2025, following an overwhelming customer response and unprecedented booking demand. The offer, launched earlier this month to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, has seen exceptional interest from riders looking to switch to electric mobility.

This strong demand reflects a growing consumer movement that is not just about choosing electric, but about choosing independence from rising fuel costs, routine maintenance, and outdated ride experiences.

With benefits worth up to ₹20,000, the offer includes a Zero Insurance Fee and additional savings on Revolt's entire range of AI-enabled electric motorcycles. Customers now have an extended window to book their ride and unlock a smarter, cleaner, and more economical way to commute.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea climbs after Q1 results

Vodafone Idea climbs after Q1 results

INR commences on positive note amid lackluster dollar overseas

INR commences on positive note amid lackluster dollar overseas

EMS gains after bagging Rs 104-cr water supply project from UP Jal Nigam

EMS gains after bagging Rs 104-cr water supply project from UP Jal Nigam

Electronics Mart India jumps on new store launch in Andhra Pradesh

Electronics Mart India jumps on new store launch in Andhra Pradesh

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Surges 7.97%, BSE Auto index Gains 2.19%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Surges 7.97%, BSE Auto index Gains 2.19%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon