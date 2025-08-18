Monday, August 18, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Taking its integrated supply-and-services order book to Rs 850 cr

Arisinfra Solutions has strengthened its order book with Rs 100 crore in newly secured integrated supply-and-services contracts. The mandates, awarded by Arsh Greens and Eternity Group, cover a diverse mix of asset classes including plotted developments, villas, and apartments reinforcing Arisinfra's position as a preferred partner for India's real estate and construction ecosystem.

With these wins, Arisinfra's North Bengaluru portfolio now stands at over 2.45 million sq. ft. of RERA carpet area, representing a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,400 crore. The new contracts comprise around Rs 50 crore in execution services and material supply contracts worth over Rs 50 crore.

 

All three projects are structured with short execution horizons of 24-30 months, enabling quicker revenue conversion and faster return realization. Arsh Greens will launch immediately, while the other two projects are scheduled to commence within the next 90 days.

Arisinfra's services arm, which has historically delivered gross margins of over 50%, will play a significant role in driving profitability from these projects. With this addition, the company's integrated supply-and-services order book has risen to nearly ₹850 crore, including ₹750 crore in contracts secured post-listing.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

