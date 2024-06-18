Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit declines 9.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.31% to Rs 106.29 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 11.93% to Rs 298.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 338.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 388.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 335.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust declined 9.61% to Rs 89.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.31% to Rs 106.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.106.2976.85388.94335.3494.8394.5085.1994.2591.68110.88296.91351.8691.68110.88296.91351.8689.4598.96298.39338.81