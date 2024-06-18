Business Standard
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd and Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2024.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd surged 17.93% to Rs 1364.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd spiked 11.13% to Rs 1809.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd soared 8.37% to Rs 889.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48665 shares in the past one month.
Avanti Feeds Ltd added 8.13% to Rs 643.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63872 shares in the past one month.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd advanced 7.86% to Rs 874. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60253 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

