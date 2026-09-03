BSE SME Kwick Forensic Solutions cracks the code with premium debut

Kwick Forensic Solutions traded at Rs 157.50 on the BSE, a 75% premium to the issue price of Rs 90.

The scrip was listed at Rs 150, a 66.67% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 157.50 and a low of Rs 142.50. About 31.58 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Kwick Forensic Solutions' IPO was subscribed 267.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 August 2026 and it closed on 31 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 85 and Rs 90 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 45,64,600 shares and an offer for sale of 10,80,000 shares by selling shareholders.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the working capital and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Kwick Forensic Solutions on 25th August 2026, raised Rs 14.42 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.03 lakh shares at Rs 90 each to 10 anchor investors.

Kwick Forensic Solutions provides end-to-end products, solutions and technologies for forensic sciences, fingerprint science, cyber and digital forensics, social media analytics and big data analytics, with a focus on Total Evidence Management and law-enforcement solutions. The company serves government and private sector customers across India, including police departments, forensic laboratories, fingerprint bureaus and training institutes, and generates revenue through sales of goods and services. Its product portfolio covers forensic science and physical evidence solutions, Mobile CSI Vehicles, cyber and digital forensics, and DNA forensics, while its services include rental of forensic equipment such as handheld scanners, detection and scanning systems and X-ray imaging systems. As of 31 July 2026, the company had 34 employees on its payroll and 12 employees engaged on a contractual basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 105.71 crore and net profit of Rs 13.50 crore for the 12-month period ended 31st March 2026.

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