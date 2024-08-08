BSE spurts as Q1 PAT soars 148% QoQ to Rs 265 cr

BSE jumped 7.55% to Rs 2,579.55 after the exchange platform's consolidated net profit surged 147.62% to 265.05 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 107.04 crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations increased 24.43% sequentially to Rs 607.70 crore in the qarter ended 30 June 2024. On YoY basis, the exchange and data platforms consolidated net profit declined 39.95% while revenue from operations soared 181.84% during the first quarter of FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax stood at Rs 349.37 crore in the June 2024 quarter, up 126.97% quarter on quarter (QoQ) while down 32.33% year on year (YoY). However, revenue from operations increased 24.43% sequentially to Rs 607.70 crore in the qarter ended 30 June 2024.

Operating EBITDA for Q1 FY25 was at Rs 284 crore, significantly higher from Rs 70 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of previous year. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 47% in Q1 FY25 compared with 33% in Q1 FY24.

The total number of transactions in its mutual fund distribution platform -- BSE StAR MF grew by 72% to 14.1 crore transactions in Q1 FY25 from 8.2 crore corresponding quarter last year.

The average daily turnover in equity cash segment stood at Rs 9,006 crore, as compared to Rs 4,025 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Commenting on the results, the MD & CEO of BSE said We have finished the first quarter strongly, with every business line contributing to revenue and profitability. This reflects the strength of our proposition, the improvements we have made to our products and the depth of our relationships with customers. BSE remains steadfast in its commitment to emerge as a vibrant and innovative platform for all stakeholders.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's first & the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

