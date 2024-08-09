Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, LIC, Cochin Shipyard, Biocon, SAIL, Oil India

Securities in F&O Ban Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Birlasoft, GNFC, Hindustan copper, India Cements, India Mart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, PNB and RBL Bank. IPO Lisitng Ola Electric Mobility will list on stock exchanges. IPO price band was fixed at Rs 72 to 76 per share. The IPO was open between 2nd and 6th August 2024. It was subscribed 4.27 times. Upcoming result:Info Edge (India), Aarti Industries, Alkem Laboratories, Shipping Corporation of India, SJVN, Trent, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Dynamics, Bengal & Assam Co, Berger Paints India, Cesc, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Concord Biotech, Electronics Mart India, Engineers India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Grasim Industries, Honasa Consumer, Inox India, Jubilant Foodworks, Kolte-Patil Developers, C.E. Info Systems, MMTC, Info Edge (India), Prism Johnson. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Birlasoft, GNFC, Hindustan copper, India Cements, India Mart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, PNB and RBL Bank.

Eicher Motorss consolidated net profit jumped 19.93% to Rs 1,101 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 918 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 10.21% YoY to Rs 4,393 crore during the quarter.

Life Insurance Corporation of Indias consolidated net profit rose 9% YoY to Rs 10,544 crore in Q1 FY25. Net premium income increased 16% YoY to Rs 1.14 lakh crore in Q1 FY25.

Cochin Shipyards consolidated net profit jumped 76.6% to Rs 174 crore on 62.07% increase in revenue to Rs 771 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Oil Indias consolidated net profit declined 14% to Rs 2,016 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 2,333 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue fell 8% YoY to Rs 8,120 crore in Q1 FY25.

Biocons consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,135 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 94 crore posted in corresponding quarter last fiscal. Revenue increased marginally to Rs 3,433 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,423 crore in Q1 FY24.

SAILs consolidated net profit declined 62% to Rs 81.78 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 212.48 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell 1.5% YoY to Rs 23,998 crore during the quarter. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 312 crore in the current quarter, mainly on the back of allowances payable to executive employees.

Sandhar Technologies reported 31.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 29 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 22 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 10.1% to Rs 913 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 829 crore in Q1 FY24.

JB Pharmas consolidated net profit stood at Rs 177 crore in Q1 FY25, up 24.6% as compared with Rs 142 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 12% YoY to Rs 1,004 crore during the quarter.

Birla Corporations consolidated net profit 45% YoY to Rs 33 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue fell 9% to rs 2,190 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,407 crore in Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News