Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / C.E. Info Systems secures a 5-year contract from Indian Oil

C.E. Info Systems secures a 5-year contract from Indian Oil

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
The board of C.E. Info Systems at its meeting held on 10 November 2025 has taken note of the receipt of new project from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) worth Rs 110.19 crore (approx.).

The project comprises of comprehensive implementation and operation of IOCL's Central Vehicle Tracking and Management System, including pan-India provisioning and monitoring of IoT hardware, software and services and also 24 command centre monitoring with alerts and reporting for a period of 5 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

Labour force participation rate holds steady, unemployment rate eases to 5.2%

Labour force participation rate holds steady, unemployment rate eases to 5.2%

Sensex, Nifty trades with modest losses; PSU bank shares decline

Sensex, Nifty trades with modest losses; PSU bank shares decline

Britannia Industries slides as CEO Varun Berry steps down

Britannia Industries slides as CEO Varun Berry steps down

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon