GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.68% Government Security 2040 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore and (ii) 6.90% Government Security 2065 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on November 14, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

