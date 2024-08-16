Calcom Vision reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.77% to Rs 18.27 crore

Net loss of Calcom Vision reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.77% to Rs 18.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.2733.081.596.62-0.851.27-1.810.57-1.810.43