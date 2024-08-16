Uniinfo Telecom Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.46% to Rs 9.10 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of Uniinfo Telecom Services reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.46% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.1012.90-1.985.19-0.240.66-0.450.42-0.470.28