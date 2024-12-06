Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank gains after RBI nod to divest stake in two entities

Canara Bank gains after RBI nod to divest stake in two entities

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Canara Bank rose 1.71% to Rs 110 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accorded approval to the bank for divesting its shareholding in two entities by 13% and 14.5% respectively through initial public offer (IPO).

The bank will divest its stake in Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) and Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company by 13% and 14.5% respectively.

Further, RBI has intimated that in accordance with the exemption granted by the Government of India, the bank should adhere to the 31 October 2029 timeline for bringing its stake in these entities up to 30%

The bank said that it will initiate the process of IPO and shall keep Exchanges informed about the material developments in this regard duly complying with SEBI LODR regulations.

 

Canara Bank is an Indian public sector bank. As on 30 September 2024, the bank has 9,658 numbers of branches, out of which 3,115 are rural, 2,778 semiurban, 1,918 urban & 1,847 metro along with 9,881 ATMs. The bank is also having 4 overseas branches in London, New York, Dubai and Gift City.

The bank's standalone net profit jumped 11.32% to Rs 4,014.53 crore on 10.32% increase in total income to Rs 34,721.07 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

RBI MPC LIVE: Shaktikanta Das headlines inflation, says no room for knee-jerk reactions

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 live full scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Cummins ends Pant's resistance as India lose 6

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor, BFSI

What did RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das say about his tenure extension?

Donald Trump, Trump

Investment banks eye 2025 income boom as Trump drives deal rebound

WhatsApp's new Typing Indiactors

Finally, WhatsApp has a new and modern typing indicator: Check how it looks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon