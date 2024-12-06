Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd up for third straight session

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6988.5, up 7.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.09% in last one year as compared to a 18.25% jump in NIFTY and a 17.83% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6988.5, up 7.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 24715.95. The Sensex is at 81843.38, up 0.09%. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd has gained around 8.81% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24731.25, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7052, up 8.39% on the day. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is up 111.09% in last one year as compared to a 18.25% jump in NIFTY and a 17.83% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 146.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

RBI MPC LIVE: Shaktikanta Das headlines inflation, says no room for knee-jerk reactions

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 live full scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Cummins ends Pant's resistance as India lose 6

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor, BFSI

What did RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das say about his tenure extension?

Donald Trump, Trump

Investment banks eye 2025 income boom as Trump drives deal rebound

WhatsApp's new Typing Indiactors

Finally, WhatsApp has a new and modern typing indicator: Check how it looks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon