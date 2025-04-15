Capital goods sector likely to see modest profit growth in Q4FY25

India’s capital goods sector is expected to post a modest profit growth during the fourth quarter of FY25, supported by a rebound in order inflows from the defence and transmission segments. This comes even as a broader revival in public and private sector ordering remains elusive.

Analysts tracking the sector expect improved execution and a healthy backlog to drive revenue growth.

Bloomberg analysts’ poll shows a likely double-digit growth in net sales, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and profit after tax (PAT) for most companies in this segment.

Analysts with brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said: “For our