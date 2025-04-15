Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capital goods sector likely to see modest profit growth in Q4FY25

Capital goods sector likely to see modest profit growth in Q4FY25

It would be supported by a rebound in defence and transmission orders

The Centre is considering broadening the scope of its capital goods policy to include key sectors such as defence, railways, pharmaceutical, steel, and more. The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has already established a joint task force to develop
According to Elara Capital, capital goods companies, excluding Larsen & Toubro, saw a surge of 89 per cent Y-o-Y in order inflows during the quarter, amounting to ₹1.4 trillion. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

India’s capital goods sector is expected to post a modest profit growth during the fourth quarter of FY25, supported by a rebound in order inflows from the defence and transmission segments. This comes even as a broader revival in public and private sector ordering remains elusive.
 
Analysts tracking the sector expect improved execution and a healthy backlog to drive revenue growth.
 
Bloomberg analysts’ poll shows a likely double-digit growth in net sales, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and profit after tax (PAT) for most companies in this segment.
 
Analysts with brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said: “For our
