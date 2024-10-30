Business Standard
Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 368.33 points or 0.55% at 67640.13 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, NBCC (India) Ltd (up 4.16%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.7%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.68%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.61%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 2.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.8%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.78%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 1.41%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.38%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.34%).

On the other hand, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 7.33%), Welspun Corp Ltd (down 1.88%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 1.18%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 551.36 or 1.03% at 53840.95.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 14.42 points or 0.09% at 15890.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.8 points or 0.27% at 24401.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 302.39 points or 0.38% at 80066.64.

On BSE,2288 shares were trading in green, 759 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

