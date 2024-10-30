Total 65.75 LMT of paddy has arrived in mandis in current kharif season

Business Standard
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

As of 28th October 2024, a total quantity of 65.75 LMT of paddy has arrived in the mandis out of which 60.63 LMT have been procured by state agencies and Food Corporation of India (FCI). An amount of Rs 12200/- crore has been released to the farmers in Punjab directly to bank accounts as of 28th October.

The procurement of paddy in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25 commenced from 1st October 2024 and 2,927 designated mandis including 1000 temporary yards have been opened throughout Punjab for smooth procurement of paddy. Centre has fixed an estimated target of 185 LMT for this ensuing KMS 2024-25.

 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

