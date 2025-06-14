Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 115.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 115.21% to Rs 177.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.90% to Rs 915.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.26% to Rs 478.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 279.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 3162.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2259.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales915.23631.62 45 3162.992259.66 40 OPM %67.9058.97 -63.4057.06 - PBDT264.05130.38 103 735.03453.51 62 PBT235.52106.52 121 633.32365.64 73 NP177.7482.59 115 478.53279.41 71

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

