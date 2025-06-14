Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mount Housing & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Mount Housing & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Mount Housing & Infrastructure declined 60.98% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales01.93 -100 02.02 -100 OPM %086.01 -063.37 - PBDT0.511.30 -61 -0.790.16 PL PBT0.491.27 -61 -0.850.09 PL NP0.481.23 -61 -0.860.08 PL

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

