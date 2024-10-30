Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 48.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.92% to Rs 736.21 croreNet profit of Capri Global Capital rose 48.65% to Rs 96.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.92% to Rs 736.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 541.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales736.21541.65 36 OPM %62.8356.27 -PBDT153.26109.17 40 PBT128.2786.02 49 NP96.9865.24 49
