Pradeep Metals standalone net profit rises 1.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.17% to Rs 71.99 croreNet profit of Pradeep Metals rose 1.90% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 71.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales71.9963.61 13 OPM %14.2213.76 -PBDT9.138.82 4 PBT7.216.86 5 NP5.375.27 2
