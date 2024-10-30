Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 225.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.40% to Rs 237.73 croreNet profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 225.82% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.40% to Rs 237.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales237.73199.10 19 OPM %5.304.54 -PBDT8.936.15 45 PBT6.824.18 63 NP6.942.13 226
