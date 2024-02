Record date is 05 March 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Capri Global Capital has fixed 05 March 2024 as record date for sub-division of existing 1 (One) equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up into 2 (Two) equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up.