Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 85.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 169.51 croreNet profit of Cartrade Tech rose 85.70% to Rs 41.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 169.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 841.61% to Rs 134.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.85% to Rs 641.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 489.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales169.51145.28 17 641.12489.95 31 OPM %27.2318.81 -23.4816.20 - PBDT62.9840.10 57 208.88135.43 54 PBT53.3329.73 79 168.0298.03 71 NP41.8222.52 86 134.6514.30 842
