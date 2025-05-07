Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3099.6, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.03% in last one year as compared to a 9.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3099.6, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 24392.6. The Sensex is at 80654.24, up 0.02%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 22.82% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22737.6, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3104.2, up 0.81% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 42.03% in last one year as compared to a 9.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2.14-cr work order from PVVNL

ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2.14-cr work order from PVVNL

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for five straight sessions

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for five straight sessions

KEI Industries spurts as Q4 PAT soars 34% YoY to Rs 227 crore

KEI Industries spurts as Q4 PAT soars 34% YoY to Rs 227 crore

Avalon Tech gains on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Avalon Tech gains on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

NSE SME Arunaya Organics market entry lacks sparkle

NSE SME Arunaya Organics market entry lacks sparkle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon