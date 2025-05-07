Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navin Fluorine inks pact with Chemours Company to manufacture new liquid cooling product

Navin Fluorine inks pact with Chemours Company to manufacture new liquid cooling product

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Navin Fluorine International said that it has entered into a strategic agreement with The Chemours Company to manufacture and establish initial capacity of Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid at Surat.

Opteon is a proprietary product of Chemours Company. This product addresses the growing demands of advanced data centers and AI hardware for high performance, sustainable and cost-effective cooling solutions.

The product aims to deliver significant energy efficiency, reduced water requirements as well as a materially lower physical footprint for data centres.

Under the agreement, Navin Fluorine will establish manufacturing facility at Surat, Gujarat, at an estimated capex of $14 million (approximately Rs 120 crore), including $5 million (nearly Rs 43 crore) of contribution by Chemours. Navin would fund this capex through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

 

The project is expected to be operational during Q1 FY27 (April 2026 to June 2026). As market adoption deepens, Navin Fluorine and Chemours will get into discussions for servicing a potentially higher demand.

Also Read

A lack of seats at quality institutions has forced an increasing number of Indian children to search for options abroad. Photo: istock

GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC results 2025 are expected to be out soon at gseb.org

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty muted after Operation Sindoor; TaMo, Titan, Power Grid limit losses

Masood Azhar

JeM chief Masood Azhar admits 10 family members killed in Operation Sindoor

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

ATM fees to minimum balance: Federal Bank announces new service charges

India Pakistan

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Airports closed, schools shut in border areas of Rajasthan, Punjab

Vishad Mafatlal, executive chairman, Navin Fluorine, said: "Joining forces with Chemours to manufacture their new liquid cooling technology advances our mission to produce high-quality, innovative, and sustainable, high-growth-potential products in the specialty chemicals sector, while helping address a key industry challenge for data centers.

Were excited to see this project come to fruition and look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership to meet the needs of the broader industry."

Navin Fluorine International belongs to a reputed industrial house of Padmanabh Mafatlal Group in India. It has largest integrated fluorochemicals complex in India. The company primarily focuses on fluorine chemistry - producing refrigeration gases, chemicals, inorganic bulk fluorides, specialty organofluorines and offers contract research and manufacturing services.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 7.15% to Rs 83.60 crore on a 21.21% increase in revenue to Rs 606.20 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip advanced 0.37% to currently trade at Rs 4637 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2.14-cr work order from PVVNL

ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2.14-cr work order from PVVNL

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for five straight sessions

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for five straight sessions

KEI Industries spurts as Q4 PAT soars 34% YoY to Rs 227 crore

KEI Industries spurts as Q4 PAT soars 34% YoY to Rs 227 crore

Avalon Tech gains on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Avalon Tech gains on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon