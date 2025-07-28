Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 92.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.27% to Rs 173.04 croreNet profit of Cartrade Tech rose 92.59% to Rs 42.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.27% to Rs 173.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales173.04141.52 22 OPM %25.1415.49 -PBDT65.9434.57 91 PBT56.9124.50 132 NP42.8722.26 93
