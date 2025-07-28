Monday, July 28, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 92.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 92.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 22.27% to Rs 173.04 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 92.59% to Rs 42.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.27% to Rs 173.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales173.04141.52 22 OPM %25.1415.49 -PBDT65.9434.57 91 PBT56.9124.50 132 NP42.8722.26 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Dhampur Bio slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Dhampur Bio slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Euro eases after US-EU trade deal, Dollar index at one-week top

Euro eases after US-EU trade deal, Dollar index at one-week top

SpiceJet to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet by October 2025

SpiceJet to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet by October 2025

NIBE surges after inking technology agreement with Israel-based Elbit Systems

NIBE surges after inking technology agreement with Israel-based Elbit Systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon