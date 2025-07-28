Monday, July 28, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhampur Bio slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Dhampur Bio slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Dhampur Bio Organics slipped 4.92% to Rs 84.13 after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 783.68 crore in Q1 FY26, up 22.86% as against Rs 637.84 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 32.96 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a profit before tax of Rs 0.72 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 28.26% to Rs 818.22 crore during the quarter. The cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 105.64 crore, reflecting a 32.76% year-on-year increase. Employee benefit expenses amounted to Rs 24.76 crore, up 12.90% YoY. Finance costs were Rs 21.64 crore, marking a 2.51% YoY increase, while depreciation and amortization expenses rose by 14.28% YoY to Rs 20.10 crore.

 

On the segment front, revenue from the Sugar segment stood at Rs 485.98 crore, marking a 13.34% year-on-year increase. Revenue from the Bio Fuels & Spirits segment was Rs 127.66 crore, while revenue from the Country Liquor segment rose by 50.72% YoY to Rs 286.64 crore.

Dhampur Bio Organics is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals, ethanol and co-generation and sale of power.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro eases after US-EU trade deal, Dollar index at one-week top

Euro eases after US-EU trade deal, Dollar index at one-week top

SpiceJet to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet by October 2025

SpiceJet to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet by October 2025

NIBE surges after inking technology agreement with Israel-based Elbit Systems

NIBE surges after inking technology agreement with Israel-based Elbit Systems

Archidply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Archidply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon