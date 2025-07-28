Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro eases after US-EU trade deal, Dollar index at one-week top

Euro eases after US-EU trade deal, Dollar index at one-week top

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Euro is failing to sustain after recent gains despite a keenly eyed positive development on the trade front. US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that America and the European Union have reached a deal on trade. The US will impose a 15% tariff rate on products coming into the country from EU. While this would have mostly kept the single currency steady, EURO/USD rather eased, adding to losses seen after testing a two-week high in last week. It currently quotes down 1.1760, down 0.22% on the day. The US dollar index is firm at 97.60, up 0.20% on the day and hitting one week high. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 101.67, down 0.06% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SpiceJet to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet by October 2025

SpiceJet to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet by October 2025

NIBE surges after inking technology agreement with Israel-based Elbit Systems

NIBE surges after inking technology agreement with Israel-based Elbit Systems

Archidply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Archidply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon