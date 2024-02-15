Sensex (    %)
                        
Catvision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales decline 6.12% to Rs 5.22 crore
Net Loss of Catvision reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.12% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.225.56 -6 OPM %-3.832.70 -PBDT-0.100.26 PL PBT-0.270.05 PL NP-0.27-0.42 36
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

