CCL Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd and JSW Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 November 2024.

CCL Products (India) Ltd spiked 11.31% to Rs 744 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 94696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5778 shares in the past one month.

 

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd soared 8.73% to Rs 15653.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29897 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd surged 8.50% to Rs 65.37. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd rose 8.39% to Rs 3286.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3109 shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd spurt 7.68% to Rs 10716.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1114 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

