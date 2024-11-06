Business Standard
Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net Loss of Krishna Ventures reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.33 -64 OPM %-191.67-72.73 -PBDT-0.22-0.24 8 PBT-0.26-0.28 7 NP-0.27-0.27 0

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

