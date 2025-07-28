Monday, July 28, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CDSL slumps after Q1 PAT slides 24% YoY

CDSL slumps after Q1 PAT slides 24% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) fell 5.07% to Rs 1,532.80 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 24% to Rs 102 crore on a 3% increase in total income to Rs 295 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Compared to Q1 March 2025, consolidated net profit grew 2%, while net sales rose 15% in Q2 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 151.18 crore for Q2 June 2025, down 13.43% year-on-year but up 18.85% quarter-on-quarter.

CDSL is Asia's only listed depository, maintaining and providing services to 15.86+ crore investors. It provides services to a broad spectrum of the capital market entities, including depository participants, issuers, investors, RTAs, clearing corporations, exchanges.

 

CDSL became the first depository to surpass 15.86 crore demat accounts as of 30 June 2025. During Q1 FY 2025-26, over 56 lakh new demat accounts were opened.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

