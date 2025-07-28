Monday, July 28, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1375.5, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.24% in last one year as compared to a 0.56% slide in NIFTY and a 19.3% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1375.5, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24697.3. The Sensex is at 80986.38, down 0.59%.Mahanagar Gas Ltd has lost around 7.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35250.5, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.06 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1375.2, down 0.25% on the day. Mahanagar Gas Ltd tumbled 25.24% in last one year as compared to a 0.56% slide in NIFTY and a 19.3% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Capital India Finance raises Rs 50 cr via NCDs

Capital India Finance raises Rs 50 cr via NCDs

Veranda plans demerger of its commerce vertical

Veranda plans demerger of its commerce vertical

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon