Adani Power Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 566.25, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24697.3. The Sensex is at 80986.38, down 0.59%.Adani Power Ltd has eased around 3.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35250.5, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.38 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 18.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
