Adani Power Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 566.25, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.24% in last one year as compared to a 0.56% slide in NIFTY and a 19.3% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 566.25, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24697.3. The Sensex is at 80986.38, down 0.59%.Adani Power Ltd has eased around 3.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35250.5, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.38 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 18.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

