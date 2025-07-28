Monday, July 28, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2171.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% fall in NIFTY and a 4.99% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2171.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24744.75. The Sensex is at 81052.89, down 0.5%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 23.82% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22662.7, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2162.6, up 0.63% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 50.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% fall in NIFTY and a 4.99% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 34.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Capital India Finance raises Rs 50 cr via NCDs

Capital India Finance raises Rs 50 cr via NCDs

Veranda plans demerger of its commerce vertical

Veranda plans demerger of its commerce vertical

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon