Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 6.40 croreNet profit of Ceejay Finance declined 2.23% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.405.37 19 OPM %51.8862.76 -PBDT2.482.57 -4 PBT2.372.47 -4 NP1.751.79 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content