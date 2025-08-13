Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit declines 29.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 28.29 croreNet profit of Sonal Adhesives declined 29.69% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 28.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.2924.88 14 OPM %3.253.54 -PBDT0.881.02 -14 PBT0.570.85 -33 NP0.450.64 -30
