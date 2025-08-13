KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 81.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.82% to Rs 9.42 croreNet profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 81.48% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.4210.93 -14 OPM %-21.02-24.52 -PBDT0.780.96 -19 PBT0.090.36 -75 NP0.050.27 -81
