Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 165.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 112.08% to Rs 156.60 croreNet profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 165.66% to Rs 31.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 112.08% to Rs 156.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales156.6073.84 112 OPM %19.3217.93 -PBDT36.5717.45 110 PBT33.8616.14 110 NP31.6411.91 166
