Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 22.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 195.95 croreNet profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. rose 22.36% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 195.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 176.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales195.95176.83 11 OPM %12.1412.19 -PBDT24.6023.02 7 PBT18.5215.02 23 NP13.7911.27 22
