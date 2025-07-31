ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 1.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 132.88 croreNet profit of ADF Foods rose 1.33% to Rs 15.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 132.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 121.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales132.88121.62 9 OPM %17.7116.12 -PBDT25.9923.97 8 PBT21.1119.56 8 NP15.2415.04 1
