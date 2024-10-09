Business Standard
Ceinsys Tech wins order of Rs 331.61 cr from SWSM, Govt. of Maharashtra

Ceinsys Tech wins order of Rs 331.61 cr from SWSM, Govt. of Maharashtra

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Ceinsys Tech has received Letter of Award from State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Water Supply and Sanitation Department (WSSD), Government of Maharashtra amounting to Rs.331.61 crore for Appointment of System Integrators (SI's) for IoT Deployment including Design, Implementation & Maintenance with Centralized IoT Platform for Jal Jeevan Mission Projects in State of Maharashtra for Phase II.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

