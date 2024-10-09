Ceinsys Tech wins order of Rs 331.61 cr from SWSM, Govt. of Maharashtra

Ceinsys Tech has received Letter of Award from State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Water Supply and Sanitation Department (WSSD), Government of Maharashtra amounting to Rs.331.61 crore for Appointment of System Integrators (SI's) for IoT Deployment including Design, Implementation & Maintenance with Centralized IoT Platform for Jal Jeevan Mission Projects in State of Maharashtra for Phase II.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content