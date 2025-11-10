Monday, November 10, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Sales rise 8.06% to Rs 42.52 crore

Net Loss of Celebrity Fashions reported to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 42.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales42.5239.35 8 OPM %-3.81-3.66 -PBDT-2.96-2.60 -14 PBT-3.95-4.18 6 NP-3.95-4.18 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.96 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.96 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NBCC (India) signs MoU with a Dubai-based real estate developer

NBCC (India) signs MoU with a Dubai-based real estate developer

Balaji Telefilms launches AstroVani by Balaji - an astrology app

Balaji Telefilms launches AstroVani by Balaji - an astrology app

Marksans Pharma gains after USFDA clears Goa facility with zero observations

Marksans Pharma gains after USFDA clears Goa facility with zero observations

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon