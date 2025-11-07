Cella Space standalone net profit declines 99.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Cella Space declined 99.23% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.23 -4 OPM %-177.27-217.39 -PBDT0.39-0.40 LP PBT0.39-0.59 LP NP0.3950.49 -99
