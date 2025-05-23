Cello World standalone net profit rises 71.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 311.49 croreNet profit of Cello World rose 71.91% to Rs 32.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 311.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 260.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.49% to Rs 98.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1112.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1016.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales311.49260.77 19 1112.631016.18 9 OPM %11.578.82 -9.978.29 - PBDT43.6821.40 104 133.2085.66 55 PBT42.7620.33 110 129.8681.64 59 NP32.0118.62 72 98.3962.08 58
