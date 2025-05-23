GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 0.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.98% to Rs 101.40 croreNet profit of GPT Healthcare rose 0.55% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 101.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.50% to Rs 49.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 407.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 400.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales101.4099.43 2 407.09400.19 2 OPM %20.4123.31 -20.4821.95 - PBDT21.2523.18 -8 88.3886.02 3 PBT16.3718.42 -11 69.3568.04 2 NP12.8912.82 1 49.9247.77 5
