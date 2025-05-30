Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 25.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 20.68 croreNet profit of Cenlub Industries rose 25.12% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 20.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.33% to Rs 8.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 73.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.6819.81 4 73.3771.52 3 OPM %16.9714.39 -15.8517.04 - PBDT4.363.25 34 13.7713.03 6 PBT4.083.03 35 12.9412.20 6 NP2.642.11 25 8.948.97 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
