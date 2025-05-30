Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 0.80 croreNet profit of Chordia Food Products declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.50% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.48% to Rs 3.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.800.78 3 3.153.23 -2 OPM %50.0058.97 -53.0259.75 - PBDT0.400.44 -9 1.621.87 -13 PBT0.190.24 -21 0.731.03 -29 NP0.130.20 -35 0.540.80 -33
